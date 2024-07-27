Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

