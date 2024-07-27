Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,135. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

