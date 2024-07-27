Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 70.4% in July

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,254. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

