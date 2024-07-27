Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 0.7%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 263,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tritax Eurobox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

