Truist Financial Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $390.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $354.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day moving average of $323.02. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $356.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

