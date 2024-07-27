Truist Financial Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank downgraded CrowdStrike from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

