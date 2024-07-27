Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

