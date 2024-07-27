Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance
Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
