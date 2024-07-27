Uber Technologies (UBER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,900. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

