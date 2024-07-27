UBS Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,350.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $894.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $970.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.03. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.