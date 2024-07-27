UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,906,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $108,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

