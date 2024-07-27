UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $205.46 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $205.46 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00003740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,379,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,165,723 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

