Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

