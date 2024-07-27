United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.86.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

