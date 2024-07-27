United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of UBSI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 735,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
