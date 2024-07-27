United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 735,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.