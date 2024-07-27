United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

