Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $150,732 in the last 90 days. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

