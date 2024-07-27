Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $221.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $228.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

