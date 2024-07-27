Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of ULH opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

