Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 180,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $854.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVSP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.