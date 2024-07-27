Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 6,156,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

