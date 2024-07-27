VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.60

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $23.92. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 6,646 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

