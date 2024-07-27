Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

