Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VPLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $77.89.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
