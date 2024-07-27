Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.62. The stock had a trading volume of 135,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,578. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.96.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

