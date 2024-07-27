Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 182,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 153,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.57. 3,326,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

