Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,834,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.31. 1,323,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,945. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

