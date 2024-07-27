Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 32,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
