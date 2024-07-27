Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 32,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,786,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

