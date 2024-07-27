Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

