Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
