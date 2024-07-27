Velas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.44 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $770,613.07 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00042154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,825,499 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

