Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

VLTO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

