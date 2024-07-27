Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.37-3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.08.

NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 3,164,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,276. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. Veralto has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

