Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

NYSE:VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.08.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

