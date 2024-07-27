Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $35.80 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $35.80 million and $4.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.