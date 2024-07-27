Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,226.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.