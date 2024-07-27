VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VerifyMe Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of VRME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
