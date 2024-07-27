VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading 3.6% Higher

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 3,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$157.09 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

