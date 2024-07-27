Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

