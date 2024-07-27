Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 7.8%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.06. 237,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,483,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

