VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

VICI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,748. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

