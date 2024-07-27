VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.