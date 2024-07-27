Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. 295,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

