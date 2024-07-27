VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 244.9% in July

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, an increase of 244.9% from the June 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
UITB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
