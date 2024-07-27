VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 952,062 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,596,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

