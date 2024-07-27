Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.23. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

