Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.31.

VC stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Visteon has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Visteon by 404.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 324,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

