Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vontier Price Performance
Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.24. 745,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
