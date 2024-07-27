Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.24. 745,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vontier by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

