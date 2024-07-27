W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $16.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $970.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $924.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

