WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 813,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 583,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,206. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKME. Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 35.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

