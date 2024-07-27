Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 609,570 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 16,789,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $561.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

