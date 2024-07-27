Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,789,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

